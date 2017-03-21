Day-by-day schedule of French Quarter Fest

NEW ORLEANS – Aaron Neville, Tank and the Bangas, the Soul Rebels, Big Chief Bo Dollis, Big Sam’s Funky Nation. The list goes on and on.
French Quarter Fest, one of the most popular free music festivals of the year, has released its three-day lineup.
The festival takes place at more than a dozen stages throughout the French Quarter from Thursday, April 6 – Sunday, April 9.
Click here to see the schedule. Here’s a list of all the performers:
Thursday, April 6
Aaron Neville *
Bag of Donuts
Benny Grunch and the Bunch
Big Easy Playboys
Brass-A-Holics
Brother Tyrone & The Mindbenders
Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole *
Cha Wa
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Darcy Malone and The Tangle
Dr. Michael White
Ellis Marsalis
Evan Christopher’s Clarinet Road
Ingrid Lucia
Joe Krown
John “Papa” Gros
Lena Prima and Band
Love Evolution *
Mahogany Brass Band
Mia Borders
Mo’Fess
Naughty Professor
Otra
PresHall Brass
The PorterTrio
The Whiskey Penguins
Waylon Thibodeaux Band
Friday, April 7
Alexis & the Samurai
Amanda Shaw
Audacity Brass Band
Banu Gibson and New Orleans Hot Jazz
Big Sam’s Funky Nation
Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
Cedryl Ballou & the Zydeco Trendsetters *
Charmaine Neville
Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet
Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson
Cupid
Dayna Kurtz
Debauche
Fredy Omar con su Banda
G and The Swinging Three *
Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue
Gina Brown & Anutha Level
Higher Heights Band Revue featuring Zion Trinity, Raging Rebelz and Early Brooks, Jr.
Hot Stuff featuring Becky Allen
Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans
Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes
Kid Merv and All That Jazz
Lagniappe Brass Band
Leroy Jones’ Original Hurricane Brass Band
Louisiana LeRoux *
Lynn Drury Band
MainLine
Marc Stone
Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns
Miss Sophie Lee
Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles
The Nayo Jones Experience *
New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings
Organic Trio
Panorama Jazz Band
Partners N Crime & The Big Easy Bounce Band featuring DJ Jubilee
Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band
Storyville Stompers Brass Band
Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots
Susan Cowsill
The Dixie Cups
The Mid-City Aces *
The Tin Men
Tonya Boyd-Cannon *
Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony
Tuba Skinny
Washboard Rodeo *
Saturday, April 8
Alex McMurray
Andre Bohren
Barbara Shorts and Blue Jazz
Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias
Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men *
Chris Ardoin & Nu Step
Christian Serpas & Ghost Town
Colin Lake
Dash Rip Rock
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
Erica Falls
Gregory Agid Quartet *
Honey Island Swamp Band
Hot Rod Lincoln
John Rankin
Kenneth Terry Jazz Band *
Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers
King James & The Special Men
Lars Edegran’s New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra
Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience
Lillian Boutté & Gumbo Zaire
Lost Bayou Ramblers
Louis Ford and His New Orleans Flairs
Messy Cookers Jazz Band *
Muevelo
Naydja CoJoe
New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra
New Orleans Moonshiners
New Orleans Nightcrawlers
New Orleans Swamp Donkeys
Orange Kellin’s New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra
Perdido Jazz Band *
Players Ella and Louie Tribute Band
Red Wolf Brass Band
Robin Barnes
Roland Guerin
Shotgun Jazz Band
Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band
Sons of Jazz Brass Band
Soul Project NOLA
Soul Rebels
Sweet Cecilia
Sweet Crude
Tank and The Bangas
Terrance “Hollywood” Taplin leads the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Thais Clark& her JAZZsters
The Asylum Chorus
The Dukes Of Dixieland
The Iguanas
The Mr. *
The New Orleans Po’Boys
The New Orleans Suspects
The Original Pinettes Brass Band
The Pfister Sisters
The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins
The Smoking Time Jazz Club
Tim Laughlin
Tom McDermott and His Jazz Hellions
Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band
Treme Brass Band
Valerie Sassyfras *
Walter “Wolfman” Washington and the Roadmasters
Water Seed Music
Wayne and Same Ol’ 2-Step *
Sunday, April 9
Anaïs St. John
Andrew Hall’s Society Brass Band
Astral Project
Babineaux Sisters Band
Bamboula 2000
Bill Summers & Jazalsa
Bonerama
Bucktown All-Stars
Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires
Charlie Halloran and the Quality 6
Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders
Cole Williams Band *
Corey Ledet
Creole String Beans
Dancing at Dusk with Tom Saunders and the Tomcats
Don Jamison Heritage School of Music
Garden District Band
Harpist Rachel Van Voorhees
James Andrews
Jeremy Davenport
Joe Cabral Thrio
John Boutté
John Mooney and Bluesiana
John Royen’s New Orleans Rhythm Band
Kid Simmons Jazz Band
Kris Tokarski Band
Leif Pedersen’s 1944 Big Band
Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest
Linnzi Zaorski
Little Freddie King
Los Po-Boy-Citos
Magnetic Ear
Mason Ruffner
The New Orleans Jazz Vipers
New Orleans Rhythm Devils
Ovi-G and the Froggies
Palmetto Bug Stompers
Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show
Raw Oyster Cult
Red Hot Brass Band
Remedy
Rockin’ Dopsie and the Zydeco Twisters
Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers
Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs
Soul Brass Band *
Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators
Stooges Brass Band
The Friendly Travelers
The Pentones *
T’Monde *
Tony Green and Gypsy Jazz
Wanda Rouzan and A Taste of New Orleans
Washboard Chaz Blues Trio
Wendell Brunious