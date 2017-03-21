× Cookin’ with Nino: Down da Bayou Zucchini Pirogues

Ingredients:

4 large zucchini sliced in half through length

1 1/2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 medium onion really chopped finely

1/2 lb. Applewood smoked bacon cut to cube size

1/4 lb. Tasso very finely chopped

1/4 lb. Rouses smoked sausage very finely chopped

1/4 lb. Andouille very finely chopped

4 links boudin with casing removed

1 large red onion finely chopped

4 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 Jalapeno seeded and finely chopped

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Cook bacon in a sauce pan over medium heat. Transfer bacon to a paper towel to drain. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings. Add tasso, smoked sausage and andoullie. Cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Add onions, garlic and jalapeno, cook on low and simmer in bacon drippings for about 5 minutes stirring constantly. Return bacon to cooked meat mixture.

Using a spoon, scoop centers from zucchini while leaving a ¼ inch rim to create boats (pirogues). Brush olive oil on tops and bottoms of zucchini boats. Bake zucchini in a preheated 400 degree oven for about 20 minutes until they are tender. Distribute the contents of 1 boudin link into each zucchini so that each zucchini has a very thin layer of the boudin on the bottom. Place cooked meats and fill up each boudin stuffed zucchini pirogue. Top each boudin stuffed, meat filled priogue with Mozzarella cheese and bake in oven for 5-10 minutes until cheese is melted.