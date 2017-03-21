× City making final rounds for tornado debris cleanup in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The city announced today that it will add its fifth and final pass for debris removal in the area most impacted by the tornado that hit New Orleans East in early February.

Pickup is from Chantilly Drive to Bullard Avenue and from Chef Menteur Highway to Dwyer Road from Tuesday, March 21 to Friday, March 24.

This will allow residents additional time to move debris from their properties to the area between the sidewalk and the curb. To ensure pick-up, all debris must be separated into their proper piles no later than Friday, March 24.

So far, more than 15,000 tons of debris has been cleared from the impacted area.

The city continues to work with organizations coordinating volunteer clean-up opportunities in New Orleans East. Residents that need assistance with cleaning up debris can call 2-1-1 to register with Crisis Cleanup.

By registering with Crisis Cleanup, residents will be connected to volunteer organizations working in the affected area to provide help.

Here’s an illustration from the city on how to have debris removed from your yard: