Car show, poker run and more Saturday at benefit for fallen Westwego officer Michael Louviere

WESTWEGO, La. – The Westwego Police Benevolent Association is hosting a fundraiser Sunday, March 26, to benefit the family of Westwego Officer Michael Louviere, who was slain in January.

The benefit for officer Louviere’s family starts at noon at the Westwego Farmers and Fisheries Market, 484 Sala Ave., and lasts until 6 p.m. Admission is $5, and the event will feature food, a car show, a poker run, a 50-50 raffle and auctions.

The musical acts Tet’ Dur’, Faith Becnel & The Music Krewe, Cypress and Category 6 will all perform live throughout the day.

Louviere was fatally shot in Marrero on the morning of Jan. 20, 2017 while attempting to help Simone Veal as she was being attacked by her estranged husband, Sylvester Holt. Holt killed both Louviere and Veal.