‘Car Go’ makes your car go. An app from teenagers at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

NEW ORLEANS - If your car is going, going, gone, there's an app for that. An app to keep that from happening.

The app is called Car Go. It's just an idea. But after New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, it could be coming soon to a smart phone near you.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week.

And so are the kids who spent a weekend coming up with the idea for Car Go.

The kids present the app idea to the pros. And they also get the chance to present it to Wild Bill in a one-minute, 60 second circle speech.