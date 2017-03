Amazon’s CEO tests giant robot suit

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon CEO, tweeted a photo of himself testing out a giant mechanical robot suit at the company’s exclusive MARS conference late Sunday night. The conference focuses on machine-learning, home automation, robotics and space.

“Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?” Bezos asked the audience, referring to the actress’s lead role in “Alien.”

I just got to pilot an awesome (and huge) robot thanks to Hankook Mirae Technology. Nice! #MARS2017 pic.twitter.com/MvN6ghEYFi — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 20, 2017

The robot was designed by South Korean company Hankook Mirae Technology and is almost 14 feet tall, according to the company’s website.

¬†Others took to Twitter comparing Bezos to everything from a super villain to something out of “Iron Man” to being ready for “world domination.”¬†