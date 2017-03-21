Amazon’s CEO tests giant robot suit

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon CEO, tweeted a photo of himself testing out a giant mechanical robot suit at the company’s exclusive MARS conference late Sunday night. The conference focuses on machine-learning, home automation, robotics and space.

“Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?” Bezos asked the audience, referring to the actress’s lead role in “Alien.”

I just got to pilot an awesome (and huge) robot thanks to Hankook Mirae Technology. Nice! #MARS2017 pic.twitter.com/MvN6ghEYFi — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 20, 2017

The robot was designed by South Korean company Hankook Mirae Technology and is almost 14 feet tall, according to the company’s website.

Others took to Twitter comparing Bezos to everything from a super villain to something out of “Iron Man” to being ready for “world domination.”