What’s ‘APPening’? High school kids pitch a dating app called ‘Angel’ at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

NEW ORLEANS - It's New Orleans Entrepreneur Week.

Brain power is in town from all over the world.

If you've got an idea, you get to pitch your idea to people who have the money to make it happen.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says high school students are taking advantage of this stage.

They're pitching their ideas for apps.

They spent all weekend coming up with ideas at what they call a hackathon. The kids are part of Operation Spark, a nonprofit which connects kids with jobs in the software business.

One group came up with an app called Angel. It's a dating app.

The inventors are:

Tariq Nurmohamed - Destrehan High School

Reynaldo Lutz-Cruz - Ben Franklin High School

Darrian Brown - Joseph S. Clark High School

Michael Lemaire - International High School

Greg Gonzales-Landry - Clamette High School

Grace Clark - International High School