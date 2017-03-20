Watch Tarzan fight off a leaping leopard in ‘Tarzan the Musical’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - It's a high flying adventure as "Tarzan the Musical" swing into town and on stage at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE on WGNO News with a Twist as the cast makes last minute fine tuning just before the opening curtain goes up.

Public Performances will be held March 17 - 26, 2017; Fri/Sat at 7:30 PM; and Sun at 2:00 PM at Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA.

Tickets for Tarzan the Musical can be purchased by calling 504.885.2000, Online at www.jpas.org or by visiting our Administrative Office at 1118 Clearview Pkwy. Metairie, LA. (Mon - Fri, 9 am - 5 pm) Ticket prices: $60 for Orchestra, $50 for Mezzanine, and $40 for Balcony. Discounts: $ 5 off- Seniors/Military, $10 off- Children (under 18) and Students (with ID), $10 off- Groups (10 or more.)

*$2.00 Ticket Service Fee and $3.00 Jeff. Parish Facility Fee added per ticket.