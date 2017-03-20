× Shaw turns to alum Connors to lead football program

Archbishop Shaw doesn’t change football coaches, often, a trend that Tommy Connors hopes continues.

Connors, Shaw’s interim coach, was given the job full time Monday.

Connors served as defensive coordinator the last two seasons under former head coach Scott Bairnsfather. Connors, 28, is a former Shaw all district safety. He graduated from Shaw in the class of 2006.

Connors is only the fourth Shaw coach since the 70’s, following Joe Zimmerman, Hank Tierney, and Scott Bairnsfather. We spoke with Connors on campus Monday afternoon.

Bairnsfather departed to the be the new offensive coordinator at Jesuit.