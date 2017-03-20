× Second suspect arrested in connection with Metairie quadruple homicide

METAIRIE, La. – A second man has been arrested in connection with the quadruple homicide that happened last week at a Metairie apartment complex.

Speaking at a press conference Monday afternoon, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Terry Manuel, 52, of Albany Street in Kenner, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail on one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Armande Stephen Tart, 20, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail Friday on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of auto theft and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Manuel is accused of picking up Tart from Uptown New Orleans after Tart called and said he was involved in a robbery and needed a ride.

Normand said he believes Tart and Manuel have a long history of committing crimes together.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning, when the bodies of two men and one woman were found in an apartment at 2508 Pasadena Avenue, and one woman who was shot in the face was able to call 911.

In Apartment G, the body of 40-year-old Kyle Turner was found with two gunshot wounds to the head, 56-year-old John Edward Henry was found with one gunshot wound to the head, and 61-year-old Rosemary Charles also received a single gunshot wound to the head.

A fourth body, 56-year-old Harold Frisard, was discovered stabbed to death in an adjacent party later that morning.

Normand said at a press conference Friday afternoon that the motive for the quadruple homicide was a significant amount of cocaine that was being dealt out of the apartment where the three bodies were found.