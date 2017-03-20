× Reward for info on Brutus Street triple homicide up to $5,000

NEW ORLEANS – Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans has increased its reward from $2,5000 to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a triple shooting Saturday night that left three dead in New Orleans East.

The three victims – Clifton Norbert, Jr., 66, Joseph Davis, 58 and Catherine Cafield, 57 – were found inside a home in the 6700 block of Brutus Street about 11 p.m. Saturday.

You must contact Crimestoppers directly to be eligible for the reward. You will remain anonymous and you don’t have to testify to get the cash.

The reward will expire March 18, 2019.

Crimestoppers typically caps rewards at $2,500, but the reward can be increased when there are multiple victims.