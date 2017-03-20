× Report: Suspect arrested for East Baton Rouge deputy’s death was wanted for raping a teenager

BATON ROUGE – The suspect accused of shooting and killing East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Sgt. Shawn Anderson reportedly was wanted for raping a 15-year-old girl.

WBRZ reports that Brandon Wiley, 30, remains hospitalized from injuries he sustained in the struggle with Anderson. He has not been charged in connection with the officer’s death yet, but he is facing charges of first-degree rape, resisting an officer and tattooing and body piercing of minors.

Anderson was shot about 11 p.m. Saturday at a hair salon in a strip mall on O’Neal Lane, according to WBRZ. Anderson, 43, went to the hair salon to investigate reports that Wiley had tied up a 15-year-old girl and raped her.

Anderson died at a local hospital.

Wiley is also accused of giving the girl tattoos without permission from her parents.