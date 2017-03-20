Pup News: Meet Claire

Claire is a 2-3 year old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix. If you’re looking for a great family companion, look no further. Sweet Claire was surrendered to the shelter as her past home could no longer keep her. She is a small girl, weighing in at around 42 pounds. Claire is one of the biggest lovebugs in the shelter! She has been amazing with other dogs at the shelter because she knows how to pace herself and will adjust to the other dog’s play style. Claire has become the “go to” dog for dog testing at the shelter! She has also been great with people of all ages, including children. Claire is known for “talking” to anyone who passes her kennel, draping herself across your lap, and giving lots of kisses. She could benefit from some training but already knows how to “sit” and walks well on a leash. She is a favorite of one of our volunteer photographers who has spent lots of extra time with her and photographed her numerous times. We think Claire would thrive in a home with another playful dog.

Please use Claire’s ID Number (KD-02-18-01) when asking about her.

Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter – Eastbank

1 Humane Way, Harahan, LA 70123

(504) 736-6111

Email: jpasadoptEB@gmail.com to adopt

Email: jpasfosterEB@gmail.com to foster

