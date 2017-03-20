Photo Gallery: Super Sunday 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras Indians took to the streets in full force to celebrate Super Sunday 2017 this past weekend.

The annual celebration, which centers around St. Joseph’s Day, was made even more special since both celebrations fell on the same day this year, March 19.

Mardi Gras Indians of all ages flocked to A.L. Davis Park in Central City for a day-long celebration filled with feathers, music, dancing, and a thoroughly unique culture.

Check out some pictures from Super Sunday 2017.