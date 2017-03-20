× Multiple checkpoints set for Thursday in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct multiple checkpoints on Thursday, March 23 in Lafourche Parish.

The sheriff’s office did not say what times the checkpoints will be held, but they did say that there will be multiple locations with officers checking for seat belt compliance and impaired drivers.

According to the sheriff’s office, motorists suspected of DWI who refuse to submit to a breathalyzer test will lose their driver’s license for one year (first offense). For a second offense, the penalty increases to two years.

Anyone convicted of a DWI offense while their driver’s license is suspended because of another DWI offense will face automatic prison time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lafourche Parish is also a “no refusal” parish, meaning if a suspected drunk driver refuses a breathalyzer test, deputies will seek a search warrant to have that person’s blood tested.