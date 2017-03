× Man shot while walking dog uptown

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of Loyola Avenue near Robert Street this morning.

Officers say the man was walking his dog around 6 a.m. when he saw another man checking car handles in the block.

At that time, he confronted the man and was shot in the leg.

The suspect fled the scene, according to the NOPD.