Lighthouse Louisiana holds inaugural Putt Putt Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fourteen teams of over 60 participants took place in Lighthouse Louisiana's first charity putt putt match today at City Park's City Putt. There was a twist to the game, as non-visually impaired players wore blindfolds while putting.

Lighthouse Louisiana helps folks with many disabilities from blindness, to being deaf and gives them training and tools to play an active and participating role in society. They host classes and help place disabled people into jobs, many times for the first time.

David Green has been working for Lighthouse Louisiana for thirteen years, and says they have really helped him succeed. The money raised in today's tournament will go towards helping more people thrive. Lighthouse Louisiana plans to make it an annual event.