Jefferson Chamber’s Annual Gala

“The Jefferson Chamber will host its Annual Gala to celebrate achievements of 2016 and the Chamber’s 20th Anniversary. A Gala in prohibition style, featuring an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, casino games, a silent auction, and performance by The Phunky Monkeys. This event offers an opportunity to socialize with Jefferson Parish’s top business leaders, community activists and elected officials.” – jeffersonchamber.org

  • Friday, March 24, 2017
  • Time
    • VIP Cocktails at 6:30pm
    • Gala from 7:30pm – 11:00pm
  • Location
    • The New Orleans Saints Training Facility
    • 5800 Airline Drive
    • Metairie, LA 70003
  • The Gala is Roaring 20’s themed in celebration of the Jefferson Chamber’s 20th Anniversary
  • 1920’s Attire encouraged, but not required. Black Tie Optional.
  • Pigèon Catering will be serving heavy hors d’oeuvres throughout the entire event
  • Open bar
  • The Phunky Monkeys will be performing
  • Additional live performances + silent auction, casino games, jewelry showcase, and photo ops with the Lombardi Trophy!
  • 100% proceeds go towards the Jefferson Chamber’s efforts in public policy, advocacy and quality of life initiatives.
  • Must be 21 or older to enter
  • Tickets
    • Early Bird Ticket: $125
      • General Admission to the Gala
    • VIP Ticket: $200
      • Early access to the Gala
      • Private seating, food, and bar throughout the entire event
    • Corporate Package: $1,000
      • 12 General admission tickets to the Gala
    • VIP Corporate Package: $1,100
      • Six VIP Tickets
    • Corporate Suite Package: $1,500
      • Five VIP Tickets
      • Five seats at a reserved table at the Gala
    • Gold Sponsor: $3,000
      • Reserved table of (10) at Gala
      • Two tickets to VIP reception preceding Gala
      • Sponsor name in Gala program & on Gala promotional pages on the Chamber’s website (1000+ impressions)
      • Sponsor logo displayed on sponsor’s table tent at the event & rotating on viewing screens throughout evening (1000+ impressions)
      • Announcement and formal thank you from stage (1000+ impressions)
    • Platinum Sponsorships: $4,000
      • Exclusive Sponsorship of a specific event area or feature
      • Pre and post event press releases sent including your company name (2,500 impressions)
      • Premier name recognition in the Chamber’s full page advertisement in Biz New Orleans (5000 impressions)
      • Sponsor logo in Gala program (1,000+ impressions)
      • Sponsor logo on Gala promotional pages on the Chamber’s website
      • Reserved table of (10) at Gala
      • Two tickets to VIP reception preceding Gala
      • Sponsor logo displayed on sponsor’s table tent at the event (1,000+ impressions)
      • Sponsor logo on select event signage, including exclusive signage for sponsor’s event area (1,000+ impressions)
      • Sponsor logo rotating on viewing screens throughout evening (1,000+ impressions)
      • Opportunity to place appropriate promotional item in each attendee’s gift bag
      • Announcement and formal thank you from stage (1,000+ impressions)
      • Recognized at Chamber’s Board of Director’s meetings
    • Purchase your tickets here.

Click here for more information about the Jefferson Chamber’s Annual Gala.

Click here for more information about the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

Pigèon Caterers of New Orleans

  • 535 S. Clark St.
  • New Orleans, LA 70119
  • 504-262-0412
  • Website

 

 

 