× Employee accused of stealing tablet from Cut Off department store

CUT OFF, La. –¬†A department store employee was arrested last week for reportedly stealing from his workplace.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, surveillance¬†footage captured 31-year-old Zedd Wunstell stealing a tablet computer from the store.

When questioned, deputies also found that Wunstell had various prescription narcotics and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail on drug and theft charges. His bond is $5,000.