Aveda Institute gives high school student $20,000 scholarship to become future hair stylist

NEW ORLEANS- The Aveda Institute in Metairie held a special event called "Aveda Catwalks for Water."

It's a fashion show, where future hair stylists design dresses made out of recyclable materials like newspapers, plastic bottles, or bubble wrap. These future stylists do all the hair and makeup for their models to go along with the handmade dresses.

The grand prize is a $20,000 full scholarship to the Aveda Institute to learn hair-styling techniques. This year's winner is Lorin Baudoin (pictured below) from Patterson. She's currently a student at Berwick High School. Baudoin says her long term goal is to do makeup for movie stars!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez was one of the celebrity judges at the event, along with Hans & Adrian Billot from Keith Noonan Salon.