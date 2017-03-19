Tulane Spring Football Practice Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Friday marked the beginning of spring football practices for Tulane, as the Green Wave looks to turn things around after finishing last season at (4-8). Willie Fritz and his coaching staff are back for their second season leading the Green Wave football program, which is a huge advantage over last year already.

“Night and day difference,” Fritz said. “Our guys understand what we’re looking for. There’s probably only 5 or 6 guys that had problems with what we were doing and they were the new guys. But they had a pretty good idea and sense of tempo and expectations so yeah, it was a lot different.”

“Last year, you know getting a new coaching staff,” said Tulane senior safety Jarrod Franklin, “We definitely had to get used to all their new stuff and new things so we’re light years ahead of where we were last year. Definitely an advantage.”

“Everybody believes in the program now,” said Tulane junior cornerback Donnie Lewis, Jr. “They believe in it. They bought in. We’re all buying-in now and we all flying around now.”

“You kind of start on page two instead of page one now and put things in a little bit quicker,” Fritz said.

One of 17 returning starters for the Green Wave is quarterback Glen Cuiellette. The redshirt junior won the starting role last season, and with 10 career starts, brings the most experience to the table in their system.

“Just do the same things,” Cuiellette said. “Just worry about what I’ve got to do and watch film and assess myself in the film room and just see what I can do to improve. Decision-making and consistency, that’s the biggest thing. That’s probably first and foremost. After that it’s just playing football and making the right decisions. That’s the big thing personally.”