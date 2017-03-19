× Mandeville man arrested after argument escalates to shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Deputies in St. Tammany Parish say an argument between two men over a woman led to murder early Saturday morning.

19 year old Jake Mills allegedly shot and killed Vincent Cuccia, also 19, after their argument escalated on Ridgewood Loop. In a press release, Sheriff Randy Smith said, “This was a senseless killing which resulted in the ruined lives of two young teenagers – one dead and the other who could potentially be sentenced to prison for the rest of his life. Sad.”

Mills is facing a charge of second-degree murder. No bond has been set.