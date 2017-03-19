Chief of Chayenne Tribe dedicates Super Sunday to sick wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Super Sunday is one of the few days out of the year when you can see the Mardi Gras Indians strut their stuff. The costumes take an entire year to make and the bead work skills are passed down from generation to generation.

Chief of the Cheyenne Hunters tribe, Albert Womble, decided to dedicate his design to his wife this year. "She has been sick for the last 6 months, and after surgery after surgery after surgery she is finally better. So the theme this year is dedicated to the big queens, my queen."

Albert and Wamble have been together for 30 years, 12 of which Alfred has been the chief of the Cheyenne tribe.

Womble said kids learn to sew the glass beads as soon as they can hold a needle. Melikkia Harrison, member of the Cheyenne tribe, and her eight month old son marched with the Cheyenne Hunters today and she plans to teach him young. "As soon as i feel like he wont eat the beads and feathers! So probably about the age of three," said Harrison.

"This is a family affair. It's about honoring tradition, black culutre, and family ," said Womble.