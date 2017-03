Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Police departments from all over the New Orleans metropolitan area to take a plunge into Lake Pontchartrain Saturday. It was all for a good cause to raise awareness for the Special Olympics. The lake was around 59 degrees Saturday but that didn't stop them from plunging into the chilly water.

The Mandeville Police Department has a long-standing relationship with the Louisiana Special Olympics.