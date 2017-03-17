World’s Biggest Bowl of Pasta! 500 pounds of spaghetti! Now that’s amore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It takes a big dish.

That's why the dish is, in fact, eight feet in diameter.

That's what it takes to contain the World's Biggest Bowl of Pasta.

And that big bowl holds 500 pounds of an entree big enough to feed an entire country.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has a fork ready to serve you up.

The big bowl is part of the Italian American St. Joseph Society's yearly celebration. The club has done this for 47 years now.

The pasta comes covered, well mixed with 150 pounds of meatless sauce. Or as these folks call it, gravy.

And then it gets cheesy. It gets cheesy with 50 pounds of cheese.