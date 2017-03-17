What to do around New Orleans this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Here's the lowdown on fairs, festivals and events to check out around town this weekend.

Congo Square Rhythms Festival

Saturday and Sunday, head to Armstrong Park for the 10th annual Congo Square Rhythms Festival. Celebrate African-American culture through music, dance and revelry. The family-friendly event features crafts, delicious food and local middle school and high school brass bands.

Youth Run Nola's 504K

Youth Run NOLA's fourth annual 504K is set for Saturday. The unique 5.04-kilometer route through Crescent Park and the Marigny is followed by a post-race party with live music, snacks and an appearance by the Queen Diva, Big Freedia.

Italian American Marching Club St. Joseph Parade

Saturday night, the 47th annual St. Joseph Parade rolls through the French Quarter. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend, so try to catch one of the million "lucky beans" they'll be throwing!

Super Sunday

It's time for Super Sunday 2017. This is your chance to see the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian tribes parade in their garb.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. at A.L. Davis Park. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at Washington and LaSalle streets.

This is one Central City party you don't want to miss.

Woofstock

Also on Sunday, Woofstock comes to the North Shore!

The event is part low-cost vet clinic, part festival and part MEGA adoption event. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend, along with their furry friends. Admission is free. The event takes place at the Castine Center in Mandeville from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

WGNO-News with a Twist host Curt Sprang will serve as emcee.

Happy weekend, everyone!