Want to win a trip to London? Photo contest under way in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – VisitBritain and British Airways unveiled today six temporary sculptures of British icons across six quintessential New Orleans locations to promote the launch of non-stop flights between New Orleans and London.

The sculptures include the Tower of London behind Jackson Square, a bagpiper on the Moonwalk near the Steamboat Natchez, Big Ben in Lafayette Square, the Queen in City Park New Orleans’ Carousel Gardens, a Royal Guardsman outside the Contemporary Arts Center, and the Union Jack at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The installation, on view through April 3, celebrates the launch of the new non-stop service between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and London Heathrow on March 27.

British Airways and VisitBritain are giving away a trip to London including two round-trip tickets from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and a four night stay while there.

To enter, take a photo of yourself with one of the six iconic British sculptures throughout the city and share it on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #BALovesNOLA before April 3. Full contest terms and conditions are available here.