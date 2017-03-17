× Tank and the Bangas to perform at Lafreniere Park Saturday for CASA fundraiser

METAIRIE, La. – Rising local stars Tank and the Bangas are one of five local bands performing at Lafreniere Park Saturday for a day of dancing, beer and advocacy.

The inaugural I am for the Child Music Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Al Copeland Concert Meadow. It’s a free, one-day event to raise money for an important local nonprofit.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, works to ensure that every child in the foster care system has an advocate fighting on their behalf:

Every child deserves to grow and learn in a safe and loving home. However, for thousands of children around the nation, violence, neglect, and maltreatment are all they know. Nationally, 686,000 children were found to be victims of maltreatment in 2012; 8,458 of these victims are from Louisiana. Children whose homes are no longer safe for them to return to are placed in the confusing and oftentimes overwhelming world of foster care. That’s where CASA Jefferson comes in.

Five local bands will perform Saturday, including Tank and the Bangas, recent winners of the NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

In addition to fundraising, the event also looks to bring awareness to the challenges Louisiana children face in foster care.

Here’s the music lineup: