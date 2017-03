NEW ORLEANS – The Italian American Marching Club kicked off its St. Joseph Parade celebration by taking a big bite out of the world’s largest pasta bowl.

The pasta lunch, which is free and open to the public, serves up 500 pounds of pasta, topped with gravy.

It’s a precursor to the 47th Italian American Marching Club St. Joseph Parade, which rolls Saturday at 6 p.m. in the French Quarter.

