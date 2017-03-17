× Sheriff: Suspect arrested in Metairie quadruple homicide; motive was ‘significant amount of cocaine’

METAIRIE, La. – Deputies have made an arrest in a Metairie apartment complex shooting that left four dead and one injured.

Armande Stephen Tart, 20, has been booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of auto theft and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning, when the bodies of two men and one woman were found in an apartment at 2508 Pasadena Avenue, and one woman who was shot in the face was able to call 911.

A fourth body was discovered in an adjacent party later that morning.

In Apartment G, the body of 40-year-old Kyle Turner was found with two gunshot wounds to the head, 56-year-old John Edward Henry was found with one gunshot wound to the head, and 61-year-old Rosemary Charles also received a single gunshot wound to the head.

Normand said the motive behind the mass shooting was stealing drugs, specifically, “a significant amount of cocaine” that was in the apartment.

Normand said more than 50 deputies worked on this case, and tips from neighbors, along with DNA evidence, helped to tie Tart to the killings.

“The life cycle of a dope dealer is not a real long life cycle,” Normand said. “People always have the desire to steal your money, steal your things. Depending on what kind of dope it is, you can cut that cocaine and you can begin to make huge multiples from a monetary standpoint. The more you sell, the more risk you have.”

Normand said Tart knew the people he killed because he had stayed in the apartment of the fourth victim whose body was found in a neighboring apartment. He learned about the drug activity next door while he was staying with the fourth victim.