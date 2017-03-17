× Reward for info on Gentilly quadruple shooting increased to $10K

NEW ORLEANS – The reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the Gentilly quadruple shooting that killed a mother and her two children has been increased.

Darlene Cusanza with Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans said the reward is now up to $10,000.

Caller must contact Crimestoppers directly to be eligible and will remain anonymous. The reward will expire March 15, 2018.

Six-year-old Jumyrin Smith, 10-year-old Justin Simms, and 30-year-old Monique Smith were all found shot dead around 4 a.m. March 10 in the 4200 block of Touro Street this morning, according to New Orleans coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse. A fourth victim, Smith’s daughter, was also shot and seriously injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or online or by using the free Crimestoppers smartphone app called “Tip Submit.”