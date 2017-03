× NOPD investigates fatal shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Algiers.

It happened just after 5:30 this morning in the 3400 block of Kabel Dr.

Officers say they were responding to a disturbance when they found a man lying in the parking lot of a shopping center.

They say he had been shot, but haven’t released any other details.

Stay with WGNO News for the latest on this developing story.