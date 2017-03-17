Man from New Orleans shot in Tennessee during Facebook live; local family reacts

WARNING: This article contains disturbing video.

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Crockett County, Tennessee.

The man who was shot, Rodney Hess, is a New Orleans native with family who still lives here.

Hess was live on Facebook when the shooting happened.

According to Josh DeVine with the TBI, the incident started around 2:15 p.m. when dispatch started receiving calls of a man who parked his car on the off ramp near Highway 88 and Highway 412 blocking traffic.

Ashley Parker told WGNO’s sister station WREG she saw the man out on the overpass off and on since Tuesday acting erratically and trying to jump in front of cars.

She got concerned and finally called 911 Thursday afternoon.

“More cop vehicles showed up. Maybe five I’d say. That’s when everything literally went down,” said Parker.

According to the TBI, the suspect, Rodney James Hess, reportedly refused when deputies asked him to move. That’s when Hess allegedly tried to use his SUV to strike the officers twice.

One deputy on the scene opened fire. The bullet went through Hess’ windshield, striking Hess.

He died later at a hospital.

His family from New Orleans posted the following live video in response: