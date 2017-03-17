× Man booked for manslaughter in Destrehan shooting death of 25-year-old

DESTREHAN, La. – A 68-year-old man has been booked for manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting in Destrehan Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting just after 5 p.m. in the 3700 block of Tara Drive.

The victim, 25-year-old Winston Keller, was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, 68-year-old Donald Daughdrill, was also inside the home, as well as a witness.

Keller and his shooter were apparently involved in an altercation over money. Daughdrill pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, striking Keller in the chest.

During the night of March 16, 2017, Donald Daughdrill was arrested and charged with one count of Manslaughter and is currently being held in the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in St. Charles Parish without bond.

Keller and Daughdrill both lived at the home on Tara Drive. They are not related.

Daughdrill remained jailed in St. Charles Parish without bond as of Friday morning.