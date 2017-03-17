Cookin’ with Nino: Gazpacho Salad

March 17, 2017 | Updated: 12:27 p.m., March 17, 2017

Gazpacho

Ingredients:

  • 6 ripe tomatoes
  • 1 cucumber, halved and seeded, but not peeled
  • 1 red bell pepper, cored and seeded
  • 1 green bell pepper, cored and seeded
  • 1 small red onion
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups low sodium tomato juice
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Hot sauce to taste

Instructions:

  1. Cut the tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and red onions into 1-inch cubes.
  2. In a food processor, fitted with a steel blade, pulse vegetables one at a time (to check texture) until coarsely chopped.  Keep the vegetables chunky (and rustic!), do not over process.
  3. Combine all chopped vegetables in a large bowl.  Add garlic, tomato juice, vinegar, lime juice, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, salt & pepper, hot sauce to taste.
  4. Mix well.
  5. Refrigerate and let sit for at least two hours to allow for the flavors to blend.  Longer is better and you can prepare the Gazpacho a whole day before it is served.
  6. Served chilled.