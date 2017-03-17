Cookin’ with Nino: Gazpacho Salad

Gazpacho
Ingredients:
- 6 ripe tomatoes
- 1 cucumber, halved and seeded, but not peeled
- 1 red bell pepper, cored and seeded
- 1 green bell pepper, cored and seeded
- 1 small red onion
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups low sodium tomato juice
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoons cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Hot sauce to taste
Instructions:
- Cut the tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and red onions into 1-inch cubes.
- In a food processor, fitted with a steel blade, pulse vegetables one at a time (to check texture) until coarsely chopped. Keep the vegetables chunky (and rustic!), do not over process.
- Combine all chopped vegetables in a large bowl. Add garlic, tomato juice, vinegar, lime juice, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, salt & pepper, hot sauce to taste.
- Mix well.
- Refrigerate and let sit for at least two hours to allow for the flavors to blend. Longer is better and you can prepare the Gazpacho a whole day before it is served.
- Served chilled.