Bourbon Festival Drink of the Day: Chicory Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The inaugural Bourbon Festival is quickly approaching, and to celebrate we're featuring bourbon drinks here at News with a Twist all week long.

Today's bourbon-based Drink of the Day is the Chicory Manhattan.

Here's the recipe:

2 ounces of Sazarac Rye

1/2 ounce of Carapano Antica Vermouth

3 - dashes of El Guapo Chicory-Pecan Bitters

Luxardo Cherry & orange twist

Take two ounces of the Sazerac rye and pour it over ice.

Add a half-ounce of vermouth and three dashes of chicory-pecan bitters.

Stir, then pour into a glass.

Garnish with an orange rind and a cherry.

Enjoy!