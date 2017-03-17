Bourbon Festival Drink of the Day: Chicory Manhattan

NEW ORLEANS - The inaugural Bourbon Festival is quickly approaching, and to celebrate we're featuring bourbon drinks here at News with a Twist all week long.
Today's bourbon-based Drink of the Day is the Chicory Manhattan.
Here's the recipe:
2 ounces of Sazarac Rye
1/2 ounce of Carapano Antica Vermouth
3 - dashes of El Guapo Chicory-Pecan Bitters
Luxardo Cherry & orange twist
Take two ounces of the Sazerac rye and pour it over ice.
Add a half-ounce of vermouth and three dashes of chicory-pecan bitters.
Stir, then pour into a glass.
Garnish with an orange rind and a cherry.
Enjoy!