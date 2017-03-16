World-renowned scientist Jane Goodall visits with students at Sacred Heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Kids at Sacred Heart got a real treat today when world-renowned scientist Jane Goodall stopped by for a visit.

Goodall, 82, is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute — which is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary this year — and a UN Messenger of Peace. She is best known for her landmark study with the the wild chimpanzees of Gombe National Park in Tanzania, where she immersed herself in their habitat as neighbor rather than a distant observer.

While at Sacred Heart, she shared her life story, offered advice on how to change the world and answered questions from students.

News with a Twist caught up with Goodall after and learned an interesting fact: The DNA of chimps and humans only differs by less than 1 percent.

That small difference makes for quite a few similarities between humans and chimpanzees.

Watch the video above to hear what Goodall had to say.