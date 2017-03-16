× UPDATE: Rape suspect still wanted in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La. – The SWAT team that was called out to find and apprehend a rape suspect in Metairie this morning has not located 28-year-old Brandon Jenkins yet.

Jenkins is wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The rape reportedly happened early this morning.

Deputies searched extensively for Jenkins at 129 North Sibley Street just off of Airline Drive. He was considered a high-risk warrant.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Lloyd Robichaux at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

Jenkins has a prior criminal history with arrests for burglary, resisting arrest, simple escape, assault and numerous traffic charges.