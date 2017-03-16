SWEGS Kitchen is Raising Awareness for the National Kidney Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWEGS Kitchen

"SWEGS is an acronym for Small Wins Equal Great Success. At SWEGS, we take a healthier approach to classic New Orleans dishes and comfort foods. Built by a team of talented chefs, restaurateurs, and licensed nutrition professionals, we seek to design the perfect balance of taste and nutrition in every meal! We are more than just restaurants, we are a healthy lifestyle company, a new way of living for many! Our true mission is to be a driving force in improving the health and wellness of the New Orleans community!

SWEGS takes a different approach than most health concepts. Rather than change food preferences thus the flavor profile, we conform to them. The SWEGS test kitchen replicates the comfort food experience - taste, texture, appearance and aroma - while reducing or eliminating the salt, saturated fats and sugars, as well as many of the added chemicals present. In addition, wherever possible, the ingredients are organic, which reduces the possibility of the incidental ingestion of pesticides and other potentially harmful chemicals.

Our New Orleans flagship store is at: 231 N. Carrollton Ave., in Mid-City New Orleans, also with Locations in Mandeville, Benson Tower Downtown and coming soon to Veterans Ave. in Metairie." - SWEGS Kitchen

Locations Mid-City New Orleans 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B New Orleans, Louisiana 504-301-9196 Menu Ochsner Benson Cancer Center 1514 Jefferson Highway New Orleans, Louisiana 504-581-3555 Monday – Friday: 7:00 am – 5:00 pm Benson Towers 1450 Poydras Street New Orleans, Louisiana 70130 504-581-3555 Mandeville 4350 Highway 22, Suite H Mandeville, Louisiana 985-951-2064 Monday – Friday: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm Saturday – Sunday: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Menu Well (next to Earthsavers by Lakeside Mall) 3301 Veterans Boulevard, Suite 138 Metairie, LA 70002 504-593-6955 Monday – Tuesday: 8:30 am – 6:00 pm Wednesday – Thursday: 8:30 am – 8:00 pm Friday: 8:30 am – 6:00 pm Saturday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm



National Kidney Foundation

"The National Kidney Foundation is the leading organization in the U.S. dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease for hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals, millions of patients and their families, and tens of millions of Americans at risk." - kidney.org

Kidney Disease is an epidemic in the state of Louisiana

The two main causes of kidney disease are hypertension and high blood pressure.

In Louisiana, 460,000 citizens suffer from Chronic Kidney Disease, nearly 10,000 kidney patients are on dialysis, and 1,800 are waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant.

There is a need for more living organ donations. To inquire more, go to www.kidney.org and look for the Big Ask:Big Give campaign that is currently going on. This campaign is helping patients in need of a transplant ask friends and family if they would become a living organ donor.

Lemon Garlic Salmon & Zoodles



Lemon Garlic Salmon

Ingredients:

4 oz. Salmon

1 tsp lemon pepper seasoning

1 lemon slice

EVOO

Instructions:

Add EVOO to a pan Add salmon Squeeze lemon on top Add lemon pepper Garnish with lemon wedge

Zoodles

Ingredients:

Zucchini

Squash

Instructions:

Cut off the ends of zucchini Spiralize (with a Spiralizer) into a bowl/plate

To plate:

First plate Zoodles, then add salmon on top.