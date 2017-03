× SWAT team rolls in Metairie to serve 1st degree rape warrant

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members have been called out to a Metairie house after a first-degree rape was reported overnight.

JPSO spokesman Col. John Fortunato said the SWAT team was called out to 129 North Sibley Street just off of Airline Drive to assist detectives serving a high-risk warrant for a subject wanted in connection to the rape report.

No further information is available at this time.

