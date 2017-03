IPSC – Inner Parish Security Corporation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IPSC was founded in 1977 and has grown rapidly over the past 30 years. With over 800 employees, IPSC is a multi-divisional firm.

IPSC installs high quality security systems for residential and commercial purposes. We deliver state-of-the-art Custom Security Systems, Fire Alarms, Emergency Medical Alert and Intruder Alert capabilities, as well as Business Security Systems with Access Control and Video Surveillance.

We can design, install, service and monitor your electronic security system as well as provide off-site video monitoring with analytics. Our technicians are available 24 hours a day to provide responsive service.

Among the Security Services we provide are:

Residential

Residential Alarms

Alarm Monitoring

Home Fire Alarms

Video Camera System

Commercial

Small Business Alarms

Commercial Alarm Systems

Business Alarm Monitoring

Security Surveillance

GPS Vehicle Tracking

Required/Non required Fire Alarms

Security Access Systems

Security Camera Systems

Commercial Audio

To schedule a security consultation for your home or business call 504-613-0009 today or visit IPSC online at IPSC.biz.

