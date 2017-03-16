× Mandeville Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint Thursday night

MANDEVILLE, La. – The Mandeville Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint Thursday, March 16, at an undisclosed location in Mandeville.

The checkpoint is aimed at deterring impaired driving and is made possible by grant money from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Police did not give a time for Thursday’s checkpoint.

“Have a designated driver or other alternative available,” Mandeville Police said. “In addition to court costs and legal fees, the penalties for impaired drivers can include cash fines, suspension of your driver’s license, as well as jail time.”