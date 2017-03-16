Man sought on North Shore for exposing himself to young girls

COVINGTON, La. – Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are looking for a man who exposed himself to teenage girls in a Covington area parking lot.
Over the past month, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have received reports of a man exposing himself to young girls in the River Chase Shopping Center Parking lot, along the Louisiana Highway 21 corridor near Covington.
On two different occasions, teenage girls have reported they were in the parking lot when they observed an older model, silver/tan, Dodge pick-up with duel exhaust protruding from the bed driving around in an unusual manner.
Both girls reported that the trucked stopped near where they were located, and the driver exposed his genitals to them.
If you see this vehicle or have information about its driver, please call Det. Rowley at 985-726-7827 or 911.