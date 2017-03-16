× Man sought on North Shore for exposing himself to young girls

COVINGTON, La. – Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are looking for a man who exposed himself to teenage girls in a Covington area parking lot.

Over the past month, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have received reports of a man exposing himself to young girls in the River Chase Shopping Center Parking lot, along the Louisiana Highway 21 corridor near Covington.