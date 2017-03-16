× Majority Whip Scalise says new healthcare plan will put ‘patients back in charge’

WASHINGTON, DC — Republican congressman and Majority Whip Steve Scalise praised proposed changes in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, DC, Scalise said proposed changes would allow people to choose the coverage that they want without paying for those they don’t.

“The first thing is that we’re going to give American families the freedom to choose their own healthcare back to them. That was taken away with Obamacare, where literally unelected bureaucrats tell you what you can and can’t buy. Even if you liked a plan, you can no longer have it. That’s gone in our bill.” -Majority Whip Steve Scalise, (R) Louisiana

Scalise says the current changes working their way through the House of Representatives would also reduce the burden on taxpayers nationwide by more than $800 billion. He also praised the work of President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to begin looking at ways to stabilize the healthcare marketplace.

Scalise also says the changes will reduce wasteful and inefficient federal spending under Obamacare, reducing the deficit by $337 billion.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and Louisiana’s only Democrat in congress, is taking issue with the reforms.

Richmond says the changes will result in 14 million people losing their healthcare coverage while increasing the costs of premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses.

Richmond will have an opportunity to voice his concerns directly to President Trump. The Trump administration announced the president has invited the Congressional Black Caucus to meet with him next Wednesday.