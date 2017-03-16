× Landrieu: Trump’s budget would be ‘devastating’ for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – President Donald Trump’s $1.1 trillion budget proposal that includes deep cuts to affordable housing and FEMA and eliminates community development block grants is not sitting well with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Landrieu released a lengthy statement Thursday afternoon opposing the steep cuts, noting that they “will make it harder for New Orleans and cities across the country to protect our citizens.”

“The budget proposal released by the White House today sets the wrong priorities for American cities and metropolitan areas and will not keep President Trump’s promise to make America stronger and more secure,” Landrieu said.

Trump released a $1.1 trillion budget outline that proposes a $54 billion increase in defense spending offset by deep cuts to the State Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as dozens of other federal programs.

Republicans on Capitol Hill Thursday applauded the ramp up in defense spending and cuts to non-military expenditures in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, while Democrats argued he was jeopardizing programs critical to American families.

“In New Orleans, our strong and vibrant recovery from Hurricane Katrina was helped by each of these programs the President is proposing to cut or eliminate,” Landrieu said. “Over 1,600 rentals units were built for low-moderate income families, over 700 homes rehabilitated, and 956 families have been able to achieve the dream of becoming homeowners due to HOME and CDBG funds. We have built community spaces, art spaces, and health centers and fought blight with these funds.”