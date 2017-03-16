× JPSO: Peeping tom arrested for looking through woman’s window while exposing himself

METAIRIE, La. – A man accused of masturbating and exposing himself while looking through a woman’s window in Metairie told deputies he did it because “it gave him a rush.”

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 300 block of Orion Avenue March 11 after the victim reviewed her home surveillance video and saw a man looking through her window while masturbating and exposing himself.

The surveillance video recorded the peeping tom March 9 and also got footage of the suspect’s vehicle, a white SUV.

An anonymous tip led detectives to Daveylee Naquin, who was arrested 17 years ago for a similar incident in Alabama.

Naquin reportedly admitted to masturbating and exposing himself in the woman’s backyard. He told deputies it “gave him a rush,” but he knew it was wrong.

Naquin was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail on charges of criminal trespassing, peeping tom and obscenity.