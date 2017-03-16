Check out the latest success of Wheel of Justice cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- The latest arrests in Wheel of Justice cases takes the total to 333 since we began in 2008.

One of the arrests was a recent as last Friday. And in a previously solved case, the defendant was sentenced to 40 years on Tuesday.

Certainly the Wheel of Justice can't take the credit for every arrest profiled. But we're dedicated to do our part, along with the motivated informants and fantastic police out there, to spread the word about who's wanted and help lead to their arrests in any way possible.

Click on the video button above to see the latest Wheel of Justice report. And remember, if you know something about a crime, you can phone in a tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.