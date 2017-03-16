Bourbon Festival Drink of the Day: Baker’s and Blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The inaugural Bourbon Festival is quickly approaching, and to celebrate we're featuring bourbon drinks here at News with a Twist all week long.

Today's bourbon-based Drink of the Day is the Baker's and Blood.

Here's the recipe:

Two slices of lemon

A few sprigs of mint

Blood orange slices

Half-ounce of honey

2 ounces Baker’s Bourbon

San Pellegrino blood orange soda

Start with a few sprigs of mint, two slices of lemon, a half ounce of honey, then you just stir a little bit to get the ingredients together. Add two ounces of Baker's bourbon. Put all the ingredients in a shaker. Pour into glass with ice and top with San Pellegrino blood orange soda. Garnish with a few sprigs of mint and a blood orange slice.

Enjoy!