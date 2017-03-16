Better than Uber! Eddie Munster drives the car from TV’s ‘The Munsters’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - No, your television did not just dial itself back to 1965.

This really is the car from the TV show sitcom "The Munsters."

And in the driver's seat, that really is Eddie Munster, himself.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is taking a ride through the streets of New Orleans.

The car is part of the New Orleans Wild Wheels Car Shows.

Dowling Productions, Lionel and Paul Dowling, will present the Wild Wheels Car Show March 17-19, 2017 at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Special guest star, Butch Patrick of "The Munsters," will be there along with the Munster coach, Dragula, his stingray bike and go cart from "The Munsters".