Wahlburgers to open two locations in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS – Wahlburgers is coming to New Orleans.

The celebrity burger joint founded by three famous Wahlberg brothers – actor Mark Wahlberg, actor former New Kids on the Block heartthrob Donnie Wahlberg, and executive chef Paul Wahlberg – found success in the Wahlberg’s native Boston and on a hit A&E show.

Two new Wahlburgers restaurants will soon open in the New Orleans area, but the locations have yet to be determined, according to a press release from the restaurant chain.

“I love New Orleans. I’ve enjoyed making movies there and spending a lot of time in the city. I have tremendous respect for its resilience and character. It’s exciting to have Wahlburgers become part of the community,” Mark Wahlberg said.

Wahlburgers now has locations across the nation and in Canada, offering burgers, sandwiches, salads, vegetarian options, and homestyle side dishes such as Tater Tots, Mac n’ Cheese with Smoked Bacon, and Alma’s Classic Macaroni Salad.

“Our menu reflects a mix of all American classics and Wahlberg childhood favorites,” Paul Wahlberg said. “While it remains consistent among our locations, I know we won’t be able to resist creating a specialty burger inspired by New Orleans’ rich Cajun and Creole culture and historic traditions.”